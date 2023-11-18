Why Amazon mandated work from office for employees eyeing promotions? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon mandated work from office for employees looking for promotions

Amazon is implementing a stricter return-to-office policy which requires its corporate employees to be physically present in the office at least three days a week. This move comes with potential consequences for non-compliance, particularly affecting promotions.

Internal posts viewed by CNBC reveal that managers are responsible for supporting employee growth and ensuring compliance with promotion requirements, including adherence to in-person work expectations. For those who need to meet this criterion, VP approval will be necessary for promotions.

Promotion Process depends on Office Attendance

The company mentioned that working from the office for at least three days a week is in line with promotion expectations. Managers, in collaboration with HR, will monitor adherence to this policy, and compliance will be a factor in evaluating an employee's readiness for promotion.

Confirmation from Amazon Spokesperson

Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the new policy. He highlighted that promotions consider various factors, including adherence to guidelines and policies. Amazon views promotions as part of supporting employee growth and development.

Tensions Emerge Amid Return-to-Office Push

Reports suggest increasing tensions between Amazon and its corporate employees following the introduction of the return-to-office initiative. In May, Amazon mandated a minimum of three days of in-office work which sparked protests and internal petitions among employees. Amazon's approach has evolved several times since the start of the pandemic, initially favoring an office-centric culture before adopting a more flexible stance.

CEO Andy Jassy's Perspective

Reportedly, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy defended the return-to-office mandate, stating the benefits of in-person collaboration for promoting a stronger company culture. Jassy believes that teams are more connected and collaborative when they work together in person. Despite the return-to-office push, Amazon allows exceptions for remote work, evaluating requests on a case-by-case basis.

