Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why Amazon mandated work from office for employees eyeing promotions? Explained

Why Amazon mandated work from office for employees eyeing promotions? Explained

Amazon now requires employees to spend at least three days a week in the office for promotions, stating that this aligns with growth expectations.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 16:29 IST
amazon, amazon employees, amazon work from office, amazon company, work from office employees, tech
Image Source : FILE Amazon mandated work from office for employees looking for promotions

Amazon is implementing a stricter return-to-office policy which requires its corporate employees to be physically present in the office at least three days a week. This move comes with potential consequences for non-compliance, particularly affecting promotions. 

Internal posts viewed by CNBC reveal that managers are responsible for supporting employee growth and ensuring compliance with promotion requirements, including adherence to in-person work expectations. For those who need to meet this criterion, VP approval will be necessary for promotions.

Promotion Process depends on Office Attendance

The company mentioned that working from the office for at least three days a week is in line with promotion expectations. Managers, in collaboration with HR, will monitor adherence to this policy, and compliance will be a factor in evaluating an employee's readiness for promotion.

Confirmation from Amazon Spokesperson

Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed the new policy. He highlighted that promotions consider various factors, including adherence to guidelines and policies. Amazon views promotions as part of supporting employee growth and development.

Tensions Emerge Amid Return-to-Office Push

Reports suggest increasing tensions between Amazon and its corporate employees following the introduction of the return-to-office initiative. In May, Amazon mandated a minimum of three days of in-office work which sparked protests and internal petitions among employees. Amazon's approach has evolved several times since the start of the pandemic, initially favoring an office-centric culture before adopting a more flexible stance.

CEO Andy Jassy's Perspective

Reportedly, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy defended the return-to-office mandate, stating the benefits of in-person collaboration for promoting a stronger company culture. Jassy believes that teams are more connected and collaborative when they work together in person. Despite the return-to-office push, Amazon allows exceptions for remote work, evaluating requests on a case-by-case basis.

Related Stories
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's festival offers - Sale ends tonight

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's festival offers - Sale ends tonight

Amazon Layoff: 180 employees lost jobs in gaming division

Amazon Layoff: 180 employees lost jobs in gaming division

How to buy products from Amazon via using the Snapchat platform? Here are steps

How to buy products from Amazon via using the Snapchat platform? Here are steps

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources into AI

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources into AI

ALSO READ | Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

ALSO READ | Greg Brockman steps down after Sam Altman's exit; Here are 5 things to know about Open AI's Ex-CEO

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News