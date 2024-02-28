WhatsApp Update: Now search conversations by date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging has announced to roll out a new “search by date” feature for individual and group chats on Android devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel. Now, searching your WhatsApp chats is even easier with the search by date function.

“Now you can simply choose a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards,” the company said.

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices and is already available on iOS, Mac desktops and WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp said: “Simply click into any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’ to choose which date you’d like to skip to.

Last week, the instant messaging platform announced to support of new text formatting options like numbered lists, bulleted lists, inline code and block quotes.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new 'favourite contacts filter' feature, allowing users to prioritise their conversations and offer greater control and efficiency in the messaging experience.

