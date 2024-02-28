Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
WhatsApp Update: Now search conversations by date

WhatsApp said: “Simply click into any chat, tap the contact or group name at the top, and click ‘Search’ to choose which date you’d like to skip to.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2024 22:02 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging has announced to roll out a new “search by date” feature for individual and group chats on Android devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel. Now, searching your WhatsApp chats is even easier with the search by date function.

“Now you can simply choose a date and skip to all messages sent from that date onwards,” the company said.

Search by date is rolling out now on Android devices and is already available on iOS, Mac desktops and WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Update- Now search conversations by date

Image Source : FILEWhatsApp Update- Now search conversations by date



Last week, the instant messaging platform announced to support of new text formatting options like numbered lists, bulleted lists, inline code and block quotes.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new 'favourite contacts filter' feature, allowing users to prioritise their conversations and offer greater control and efficiency in the messaging experience.

ALSO READ: Itel P55T launched with 6,000 mAh battery: Price, features and more

ALSO READ MWC 2024: Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

Inputs from IANS

