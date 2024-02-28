Itel P55T launched with 6,000 mAh battery: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : ITEL Itel P55T

Itel, a Chinese smartphone brand has introduced a new affordable smartphone dubbed P55T which is equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The new smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs 8,199. The P55T smartphone comes with a dynamic island display and it has a design which looks much like the iPhone but it is a smartphone which runs on the Android 14 Go edition- which offers the users a streamlined experience.

Itel P55T: Features

The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole camera design. The device will come with 4GB RAM (which is expandable by up to 8GB) and 128GB storage (which could be expanded via microSD card). The smartphone ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage space.

The phone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery which supports an 18W USB Type-C charging support. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

On the camera front, the device comes with a 50MP main shooter, accompanied by an AI lens and an LED flash. In the front, it has an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

With its affordable price point and impressive features, the itel P55T aims to cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable performance and long-lasting battery life.

Pricing and EMI:

Priced at Rs 8,199, the itel P55T is available in Astral Gold colour on Flipkart. Customers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 1,500 and opt for an initial EMI as low as Rs 289 to bring the smartphone home.

