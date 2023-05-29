WhatsApp Update: New 'screen-sharing' feature rolling out for Android beta testers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp brings new 'screen-sharing' feature for Android beta testers

WhatsApp has been rolling out an array of new features on the platform, and in recent addition, the platform has started rolling out the ‘screen-sharing’ feature. The new feature has been launched along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar and is available for Android beta testers at the time of writing.

As per the report of WABetaInfo, the new feature will enable the user to easily share their screen during a video call, just like we can do in Google Meet and Zoom meetings.

This new feature will be unavailable on the old versions of Android and it is a must to mention that it may not work in large group calls. It has been further stated that if the recipient uses an outdated version of WhatsApp, then they will not be able to access the content which has been displayed on the user's screen.

According to the report, users will provide their consent to share the content of their screen in order to enable this feature. Additionally, upon installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta, certain users may observe a few minor modifications concerning the new bottom navigation bar.

Specifically, the order of certain tabs within the bottom navigation bar has been rearranged. As per the report, the bottom navigation bar now displays the following tabs for some users: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

The report further states that WhatsApp is currently developing a feature called "WhatsApp usernames," which will enable users to select distinctive usernames for their accounts.

With the new feature, users will have the option to choose a distinct and memorable username, eliminating the reliance solely on phone numbers to identify contacts. Moreover, the company might offer users the capability to contact others within the app by simply entering their usernames, without requiring knowledge of their phone numbers.

