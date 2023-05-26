Meta Introduces Ads in 'Instagram Search Results' through Marketing API

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta introduces advertisements in 'Instagram Search Results' through marketing API

Instagram has officially announced that it will now allow advertisements in search results through its Marketing API (Application Programming Interface). By incorporating this new feature, app users can now enhance their applications to allow their clients to utilize the API for creating and previewing ads within Instagram search results. The feature 'ads creation' now includes the option to choose "INSTAGRAM_SEARCH" as a placement when developers create ads. Additionally, 'ads insights' enables users to analyze the performance of ads specifically in Instagram search results by providing insights at the placement level.

In a blog post, Meta stated: "Starting today, we now allow for ads in Instagram search results via the Instagram Marketing API. This new ads placement will be available on all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade.”

It further wrote: "This will not require the use of a new endpoint; the 'Instagram search results' placement option will be available via the current Marketing API endpoint you may already be familiar with, through the addition of the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH placement option.”

Furthermore, Meta-owned Instagram stated that this feature enhancement will provide three key capabilities through the Marketing API: ad creation, ad insights, and ad preview. Users will now have the ability to utilize these functionalities to effectively create, analyze, and preview ads within Instagram search results.

Through the "ad preview" functionality, developers can retrieve the preview of ads in the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH_CHAIN format. In addition, Instagram is gearing up to compete with Twitter, led by Elon Musk, by introducing its own micro-blogging text platform. This anticipated platform is expected to be launched by the end of June.

According to Lia Haberman's ICYMI Substack newsletter, Instagram's upcoming text-based app for conversations, similar to Twitter, is reportedly referred to as P92 or Barcelona as its codenames.

ALSO READ: Science fiction becomes reality: Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for human brain implants

ALSO READ: Beware of the fatalities of AI tools like ChatGPT - Former Google CEO’s warning

Latest Technology News