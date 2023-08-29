WhatsApp to safeguard IP addresses during calls: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IP address protection: WhatsApp's privacy feature for callers

In a move to boost privacy on its platform, the widely-used instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a fresh privacy feature aimed at safeguarding users' IP addresses during calls. As per a recent report from WABetaInfo, a platform tracking WhatsApp updates, the app's developers are actively working to enhance the privacy and security aspects of calls through novel features.

Following the installation of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.15 update from the Google Play Store, it was discovered that the app is in the process of introducing a "privacy call relay" feature. Although not yet available, this upcoming update is anticipated to augment user privacy.

The leaked screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows WhatsApp's intention to incorporate the new feature directly within the privacy call settings menu. This innovation functions as a relay mechanism for calls, rendering it considerably more challenging for participants to deduce the caller's location. This is achieved by securely rerouting the call through WhatsApp servers.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that enabling this privacy relay feature might lead to a minor reduction in call quality. The explanation lies in the encryption and routing procedures that WhatsApp servers undertake as part of the privacy relay mechanism.

The report underscores that this trade-off between enhanced privacy and potential slight call quality alteration is inherent due to the security measures and routing processes involved.

By introducing this new feature, WhatsApp is aiming to provide an added layer of protection against potential tracking attempts based on call data, thereby enhancing user privacy. The feature's implementation empowers users to make calls with greater security, ensuring their location information remains shielded.

This heightened level of safeguarding complicates the task of anyone attempting to pinpoint the precise location of the caller. Although the "protect IP address" feature for calls is currently under development, it is expected to be rolled out in an upcoming app update.

