Raksha Bandhan Special: 5 trendy gadgets for your siblings

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, it's time to celebrate the bond between siblings with thoughtful gifts. This year, consider surprising your brothers and sisters with some trendy and practical gadgets that they'll cherish. Here are five exciting gadget options to make this Raksha Bandhan memorable.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Enhanced Music Experience

Image Source : INDIA TVOnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is designed for comfort and performance. Its ergonomic design ensures a snug fit, and with a single charge, it offers an impressive battery life of up to 28 hours. What's more, it supports fast charging, delivering 20 hours of use with just a 10-minute charge. This sleek gadget is priced at Rs 2,299.

Boult Striker Pro: Stylish and Functional Smartwatch

Boult Striker Pro

Made in India, the Boult Striker Pro smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round HD AMOLED screen with Always On Display. With 150+ cloud-based watch faces, you can showcase your style. The smartwatch also boasts an integrated speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling, allowing you to answer calls from your wrist. Purchase it for Rs 2,499 from the official website.

Stuffcool Power Bank - Watch - Ally 10000mAh Compact Powerbank with Apple Watch Charging: On-the-Go Charging

Image Source : INDIA TVStuffcool Power Bank - Watch - Ally 10000mAh Compact Powerbank

Stuffcool's Ally power bank packs a 10,000mAh battery, making it capable of charging multiple devices. With an output of up to 22.5W, it can quickly charge your iOS devices. Notably, it supports Apple Watch charging. In just 30 minutes at 20W PD charging speeds, it can charge an iPhone up to 50 percent. The price for this pocket-friendly power bank is Rs 4,490.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 Black: Capturing Memories Instantly

Image Source : INDIA TVFujifilm Instax Square SQ40 Black

The Instax Square SQ40 instant camera combines classic elegance with modern functionality. Its premium leather-like design evokes nostalgia while delivering instant photos. The "Automatic Exposure" feature of the camera ensures that exposure is optimised for every scene. Perfect for capturing cherished moments, this camera is available for Rs 16,999.

Sony LinkBuds S: Sustainable and Stylish TWS Earphones

Image Source : INDIA TVSony LinkBuds S

Sony's LinkBuds S Earth Blue earphones are crafted from recycled resin materials derived from water bottles. These unique earbuds feature active noise cancellation, an IPX4 rating, and compatibility with Android and iOS devices. With noise cancellation enabled, they offer up to 6 hours of playback time. Priced at Rs 24,990, they marry sustainability with advanced technology.

