Reliance AGM 2023: Jio AirFiber 5G router set to launch this Ganesh Chaturthi

Reliance Jio has announced its plans to launch its AirFiber service on September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, as shared by Mukesh Ambani during the 46th Annual General Meeting. The company aims to provide 150,000 connections daily and extend its network to over 200 million users, leveraging the power of its pan India 5G network.

Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio AirFiber employs a nationwide 5G network, eliminating the need for last-mile fiber. This innovation is expected to accelerate internet expansion substantially. The launch follows the previous year's announcement of Jio AirFiber during the 2022 AGM.

JioFiber stands as a competitor to Airtel's Fixed Wireless Access solution, Airtel Xstream AirFiber, launched recently. The concept of JioFiber involves a plug-and-play 5G broadband router that eliminates the need for cables or wiring. Users only require the JioFiber device to access the True 5G service provided by Reliance Jio.

By simply plugging in and turning on the JioFiber device, users can establish their personal Wi-Fi hotspot, delivering ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G technology. This revolutionary service ensures quick connectivity for homes and offices, providing Gigabit-speed Internet effortlessly.

Furthermore, Jio has also introduced its Smart Home devices, which will operate using JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. Additionally, a new Jio Set-Top has been released, serving as an entry point to a plethora of entertainment options, including television channels, streaming content, large-screen games, and digital apps.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani has resigned from the Reliance Board. The Board has proposed that Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani be appointed as non-executive directors of the company. This recommendation will be presented to the shareholders for their approval.

However, In her role as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will be a permanent invitee at all RIL Board meetings to provide her valuable advice and ensure the Company continues to benefit from her expertise.

