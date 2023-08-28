Vivo launches V29e smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo introduces V29e smartphone in India

Vivo has introduced its latest addition to the V-series lineup in India. The Vivo V29e, though not positioned as a flagship-grade device, embraces style and functionality with its 3D curved display and glass back panel. Equipped with an OIS-supported main camera and a fast-charging battery, Vivo is aiming to capture the attention of buyers with this new offering.

The Vivo V29e is available in two storage configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 28,999.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that boasts FHD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Remarkably sleek with a thickness of 7.5mm and weighing just 180 grams, the V29e prioritises user-friendly design. The smartphone is set to be released early next month, offering consumers the choice of two distinct color options.

ALSO READ | JioBharat phone now available for purchase on Amazon: Specs, price and other details

Under the hood, Vivo employs the Snapdragon 695G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device also features the innovative expandable virtual RAM technology, catering to users in need of additional memory capacity.

With a strong emphasis on selfie photography, the V29e boasts a 50MP front camera. On the rear, a primary 64MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor elevate the photography experience. Running on Funtouch OS 13 version based on Android 13, the device incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

ALSO READ | Longer video posting on X for paid subscribers: 2 hours of 1080p, 3 hours of 720p

While introducing the V29e as a mid-range offering, Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship X-series smartphone. Rumored to be called the X100 series, this upcoming device is expected to showcase Zeiss Optics lenses, further enhancing the photography capabilities. The brand is anticipated to unveil three models within the X100 series lineup, mirroring its previous X-series launches.

Latest Technology News