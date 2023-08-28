JioBharat phone now available for purchase on Amazon: Specs, price and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JioBharat phone now available for purchase on Amazon

Jio has recently introduced the new JioBharat 4G phone, offering internet access at an incredibly low price. The phone is now available for purchase in India, with the live sale beginning today August 28th, 2023. This device aims to provide hundreds of millions of feature phone users with the opportunity to upgrade from 2G to 4G.

The JioBharat 4G phone boasts a 1.77-inch TFT display, featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity. It includes a 0.3MP camera with an LED flash and operates on a 1000mAh battery. The phone is available in an ash-black color. Notably, it supports 23 different languages to cater to the diverse user base in India.

With the option of an external microSD card, users can expand storage up to 128GB. Developed in collaboration with Karbonn, the phone carries both brandings. While the front displays "Bharat," the Karbonn logo is situated on the back. With fast 4G internet speed, this device offers impressive features at a budget-friendly price of just Rs.999.

The company has further plans to provide users with economical internet plans. The recharge plan starts at just Rs.123 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data.

Users will also enjoy access to Jio apps for seamless entertainment, including streaming movies and videos on the phone. Those seeking a longer-term plan can opt for Jio's yearly internet plan at only Rs.1234, granting them unlimited calls and a substantial 168GB of data.

For those interested in purchasing the JioBharat 4G phone, it can be acquired through the e-commerce platform Amazon, starting today at 12 PM. Additionally, the Reliance digital store is another option for making the purchase.

While the phone's availability in other retail outlets is yet to be announced, the Amazon sale presents an accessible opportunity to buy this budget device.

