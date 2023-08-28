Best time to buy an iPhone: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

There are moments in the year when purchasing a new iPhone can prove to be either a great deal or a regrettable decision. Knowing when to buy a new iPhone can save you money and ensure you get the best value for your purchase. Identifying the worst time to buy a new iPhone is relatively straightforward. It's advisable to steer clear of buying an iPhone during the months leading up to September, especially in August.

This advice is rooted in the fact that Apple traditionally unveils its latest iPhone models in September. Purchasing an iPhone just before a new release can leave you regretting your decision as the latest models hit the market.

Contrary to popular belief, the ideal time to purchase a new iPhone isn't necessarily right after a new model's launch. Unless you're eager to have the absolute latest hardware, waiting a month or two post-launch can be beneficial. This period allows supply to catch up with demand and any initial issues with the new iPhones to be identified and addressed.

If you're looking to save money on your iPhone purchase, it's advisable to wait beyond the first few months after launch. While it's generally considered acceptable to buy a new iPhone within nine months of its release, waiting a little longer can lead to better deals.

Shopping events like Amazon Prime Day in July or October, and Black Friday, are also good opportunities to snag an iPhone deal. However, it's important to note that the latest iPhone models are typically not discounted significantly during these sales.

The company rarely reduces the price of a newly released iPhone within its first year of sales. Instead, the company tends to lower the price of the previous year's model when introducing a new one. This usually occurs in September with the launch of new models, and potentially in the spring if Apple introduces a new handset at that time.

To summarise, the best time to purchase the newest iPhone models is typically during the spring and summer months. For those willing to opt for slightly older models, decent deals are often available around Prime Day and Black Friday.

It's essential to avoid buying iPhones in July or August, as the impending release of new models often leads to price drops for older handsets. Ultimately, iPhone deals can be found throughout the year, making time an essential consideration for savvy shoppers.

