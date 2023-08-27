Income tax department's website receives upgrade: Here's what's different

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Income tax department's website gets a fresh look: Check what's new

The Income Tax Department has taken a significant step towards improving the taxpayer experience by introducing the newly revamped national website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in. This redesigned website comes with an upgraded user interface, valuable additional features, and fresh modules to keep up with evolving technology.

The launch of the revamped website took place at the 'Chintan Shivir' event in Udaipur, where Nitin Gupta, the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), introduced the new platform.

The objective of this revamped website is to serve as a comprehensive hub of tax-related information and resources. It offers convenient access to a wide range of Direct Tax laws, as well as various Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars, and Notifications.

Reportedly, all these resources are thoughtfully cross-referenced and hyperlinked to facilitate easy navigation. One of the highlighted features is the 'Taxpayer Services Module,' which includes a suite of tax tools designed to assist taxpayers in efficiently filing their income tax returns.

The newly designed website has undergone an aesthetic makeover with a mobile-responsive layout. It introduces a 'Mega Menu' for content, accompanied by fresh features and enhanced functionalities. To ensure that visitors to the website can easily familiarise themselves with the new enhancements, the platform offers guided virtual tours and clear indicators for the added buttons.

The upgraded functionalities aim to enable users to compare different Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties seamlessly. Furthermore, all the relevant content on the site is now labeled with specific Income Tax sections, streamlining navigation for users.

An innovative dynamic due date alerts feature has been implemented, providing reverse countdowns, tooltips, and direct links to relevant portals. This feature is intended to simplify compliance for taxpayers.

