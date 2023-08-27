WhatsApp working on avatar replies for status updates: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to reply to status updates using avatars. This innovation is aimed at enhancing user engagement with status updates, providing a more expressive way for users to react.

As per reports from WABetaInfo, the recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.23.18.9) has unveiled the company's plans to introduce the avatar reply feature in a future app update. While the existing reaction system involving emojis will remain intact, the forthcoming update will extend the capabilities by enabling users to respond using avatars.

With the current reaction feature offering only a set of eight emojis, the new avatar reply feature expands the options for users. Instead of being limited to emojis, users will have a choice of eight avatars to select from when replying to a status update.

This addition of avatars is anticipated to bridge the gap between the limitations of concise emojis and the need to convey more complex feelings. It's expected to make replying to status updates more engaging and meaningful. However, it's important to note that the avatar reply feature is still in development and is expected to be released in an upcoming update.

In other WhatsApp news, the platform has rolled out the HD video feature for Android users. This feature allows videos to be shared without compression, ensuring that the content maintains its high-definition quality at a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. Similar to the HD photos option, users can manually select the quality in which they wish to share videos.

The HD video feature is already accessible to Android users, whereas the avatar reply feature is anticipated to arrive in a future update.

