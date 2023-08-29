Nothing brings OS 2.0 for debut phone: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (1)

London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, has introduced its much-anticipated OS 2.0 update for Phone (1) users. This software update comes packed with a host of new features, improved customisation options, and enhanced functionality, signifying a fresh phase for Nothing's inaugural smartphone.

The OS 2.0 update, already available for Phone (2) users since its recent launch, is now extending its benefits to Phone (1) users as well, as confirmed by the company in an official statement. Based on Android 13, the update aligns with the operating system currently integrated into Nothing's latest smartphone.

Moreover, Nothing has taken a step further by offering a beta OS release that operates on Android 14, catering specifically to Phone (1) users. In recent times, Phone (2) users received the Nothing OS 2.0.2a update. Notably, this update primarily focused on enhancing camera performance, specifically targeting HDR improvements, low-light scenarios, and facial clarity.

Phone (2) users also had the privilege of experiencing the newly introduced Glyph Interface at the rear, enabling convenient access to essential information without extensive screen interactions.

According to the company, the revamped Nothing OS 2.0 is designed with a utility-driven approach, aiming to minimise distractions while delivering a seamless and swift user experience that embodies Nothing's distinct aesthetics.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the smartphone offers Nothing's most premium smartphone experience to date. Notable features include a robust 50MP dual rear camera with advanced photography algorithms for lifelike pictures, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO technology.

Furthermore, the company has also partnered with the acclaimed electronic music group, Swedish House Mafia, to offer an exciting feature for users of their Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) - the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone.

