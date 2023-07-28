WhatsApp's latest update resolves sorting chats bug on Android Beta

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's Android Beta update released, sorting chats problems

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, has released a bug-fix update for its Android beta version to address a sorting chats issue. The problem caused the chat list not to refresh when a new message was received, resulting in the most recent conversation not appearing at the top. Users had to resort to closing and reopening the app as a temporary fix. However, the issue could reoccur. The update, version 2.23.16.7, is automatically installed for many users through Google Play Store's auto-download settings. With this fix, WhatsApp users on Android beta can now use the app without experiencing the chat sorting problem.

Just last week, WhatsApp released another bug-fix update for the Android beta to resolve the emoji keyboard crash issue. Such bug fixes are crucial for ensuring a smooth and seamless messaging experience for users. However, WhatsApp faced a global outage, including in India, which lasted around 20 minutes. The outage was due to "connectivity issues," and the platform quickly restored service. During the outage, some users humorously expressed concern about missing their "Good Morning messages," to which WhatsApp replied, "We're back, we don't want you to miss them!" The outage affected message sending, app usage, and website access, with thousands of users reporting issues on DownDetector.

This isn't the first time WhatsApp has encountered service disruptions. Last month, the platform experienced a global outage lasting about two hours, affecting users' ability to access the app on both mobile and desktop devices and causing difficulties with sending and downloading media.

As WhatsApp continually updates its app to address bugs and improve performance, users can expect a smoother messaging experience. However, occasional outages are not uncommon for large-scale messaging platforms, and the company's technical team is quick to resolve such issues to minimize disruptions for its vast user base.

