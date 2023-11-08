WhatsApp adds date-based message search feature for Web users: How it works?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces 'search message by date' feature for Web users

Search Message by Date on WhatsApp Web: WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature that makes it easier for users to search for messages by a specific date. This feature is being rolled out for WhatsApp Web. It's a handy tool for finding messages from a particular day, like a memorable event or important information from the past.

HOW IT WORKS

According to a report of WABetaInfo, to use this feature, while searching for messages in a conversation, you'll see a new calendar button. Clicking on it opens a date picker panel which allows you to search for messages shared on a specific date. Initially, this feature is available to users who joined the official beta program of WhatsApp Web, which lets them test new features before the general public.

BENEFITS OF SEARCHING MESSAGES BY DATE

This feature comes with several advantages. It simplifies the process of finding specific messages from past conversations, saving time and reducing the frustration of scrolling through long chat histories. It's especially helpful for retrieving non-text messages like voice notes, which can be challenging to find because they lack text transcriptions. Additionally, it's handy when you can't remember the exact wording of a text message.

If you're a beta tester using the latest version of WhatsApp Web, you might already have access to this feature. For others, it will be gradually rolled out in the coming days.

Furthermore, the Meta-owned platform is also testing a new feature which will enable users to add their email addresses to the app. This update will be rolled out later for both Android and iOS smartphone users.

