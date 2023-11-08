Central govt to issue Unique ID Number for mobile users: Check details, benefits, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Unique ID Number for Mobile Users in India: The Government of India is set to introduce a Unique Identification Number for mobile phone users. This unique ID will serve as an identification card for mobile users and will store important information related to your phone connection.

What Will the Unique ID Include?

The mobile unique ID number will collect various details, including the number of phones and SIM cards a user has, which SIM card is active, and how many SIM cards are registered in the user's name. This system aims to centralise mobile user information for easy access.

Similar to Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account

This unique ID number for mobile users is similar to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA), a government system that records your medical history. It's like a digital medical record. With ABHA, you don't need to carry old medical reports to the doctor when you're unwell. Similarly, the unique mobile ID will act as a digital archive for your mobile connection.

Combatting Fraud and Spam Calls

With the rise in spam calls and digital fraud, the Unique Mobile ID Number System aims to enhance digital security. It will help identify and prevent fake SIM cards and bulk purchases of SIM cards. Having a unique mobile number ID will make it easier to track your SIM card. When you apply for a new connection or purchase a new SIM card, you'll need to provide information about the intended user.

This unique ID number will be given to you when you apply for a new connection and is designed to keep mobile users safe from digital fraud. It's a step toward making mobile usage more secure and convenient for everyone.

