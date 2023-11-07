Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 launches 'Filmed on iPhone' programme

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iPhone 15 Pro Max

The tech-giant Apple, in partnership with the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI), has unveiled a new initiative in India called 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone.' This program offers promising filmmakers the chance to receive mentorship from established Bollywood movie experts and directors.

Five emerging filmmakers, including Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi, have been selected to participate in the 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' programme. They will be guided by experienced director Vishal Bhardwaj, who notably directed India's first short film, 'Fursat,' entirely shot on an iPhone. Joining him as mentors are director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy. These mentors will shoot movies using the iPhone 15 Pro Max and edit content on the latest MacBook Pro.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director at Jio MAMI, highlighted the dynamic shift in global cinema and the exciting experimentation with various storytelling formats. The 'Jio MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone' programme aims to empower young and emerging filmmakers to bring their passionate stories to life using the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro Max's Film Capabilities

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with one of the best video cameras in the mobile phone industry. It can capture videos in studio-quality ProRes format which ensures detail in subjects, facial expressions, and scene surroundings. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro series is the first in the industry to support the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), a global color standard for major movie production which makes it a convenient tool for on-the-go filmmaking.

Premiere and Impact

The short films created with the iPhone 15 Pro Max will premiere in April 2024 during a special screening event in partnership with the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

