Meta expands earning opportunities on Instagram and Facebook: Here's what you need to know

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is rolling out new updates to help creators generate income and grow their audiences on these platforms. The company is taking steps to attract and retain content creators by introducing monetisation opportunities and promotional tools.

Instagram's Invite-Only Holiday Bonus

The company is currently testing a holiday bonus program on Instagram, available by invitation only to creators in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. This initiative is designed to reward creators for sharing their content through reels and photos, with the bonus period extending until the end of the year. Creators will earn based on the number of plays their reels and photo views receive, provided the content aligns with Content Monetisation Policies.

One Million Subscriptions on Instagram

Meta also announced that Instagram now boasts over one million active subscriptions to creators. This milestone was reached within one year of launching the subscription program, which is available in more than 35 countries, including India. To help creators grow their subscriber communities, Meta is introducing new promotional tools. These include surfacing the Subscribe button when followers view content in their feed and simplifying the process of welcoming new subscribers through direct messages and Stories.

Facebook's Subscription Feature

On Facebook, the tech giant is expanding subscription options for followers which enables them to subscribe through Reels and Stories. Creators will now have the ability to offer free 30-day subscription trials to their fans. Additionally, Meta is giving creators more control over pricing, allowing them to adjust subscription prices over time.

Streamlined Ads Participation

Furthermore, Meta is streamlining the process for creators to participate in ads on Instagram. It will provide additional information on ad eligibility when creating Instagram Stories, especially for those collaborating with brand partners on Branded Content and Partnership Ads. If a creator selects "Allow brand partner to boost" when creating a story, they will receive prompts to address ad eligibility issues in their content.

