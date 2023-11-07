Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI's ChatGPT reaches 100 million weekly users and unveils GPT-4 turbo model

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4 Turbo Model: OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, announced that their AI chatbot has reached an impressive milestone of 100 million weekly active users. During the company's first developer conference, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also introduced the new GPT-4 Turbo model, which offers increased capabilities, affordability, and supports a 128K context window.

Altman shared that since its release nearly a year ago, ChatGPT attracted an estimated 100 million monthly users within just two months of its launch. Furthermore, more than two million developers are using the platform, with over 92% of Fortune 500 companies among its users.

Introduction of GPT-4 Turbo at Lower Cost

Reportedly, the GPT-4 Turbo model stands out with its 128K context window, allowing it to understand and process the equivalent of over 300 pages of text in a single prompt. Altman revealed that OpenAI has optimised the model's performance which results in a 3x reduction in the cost for input tokens and a 2x reduction for output tokens when compared to GPT-4.

In addition to GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI is releasing a new version of GPT-3.5 Turbo which features a default 16K context window. This enhancement allows developers to work with even larger amounts of text data.

Assistants API for Building AI Agents

OpenAI introduced the Assistants API, enabling developers to create agent-like experiences within their applications. These purpose-built AIs can follow specific instructions, use additional knowledge, and call upon various models and tools to perform tasks. The API introduces capabilities like Code Interpreter, Retrieval, and function calling.

Text-to-Speech API for Human-Quality Speech

OpenAI is launching a text-to-speech API offering six preset voices for users to choose from, along with two generative AI model variants. Developers can generate high-quality speech from text using this API, with pricing starting at $0.015 per input for 1,000 characters.

Integration of DALL·E 3 into Apps

OpenAI announced that developers can integrate DALL·E 3, a recent addition for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, directly into their applications and products. This integration expands the creative possibilities for developers using OpenAI's technologies.

