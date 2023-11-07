How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

Samsung Bixby is the very least talked about smart assistant on smartphones. The new update enables the feature to help the users to answer calls without even picking up the device. The new added feature is called ‘Bixby Text Call’ which was introduced earlier this year for the other part of the work, and now it is available in India.
How Bixby Text Call will work?
The new feature will take the incoming voice calls and turn them into text chats, so that if the user misses the call, then they can save it. But this is a must to mention that it does not work for making outgoing calls.
Bixby Text Call: Devices supporting the new feature?
To use the new Bixby feature, you must own one of the following smartphones from Samsung:
- Galaxy Fold5
- Galaxy Flip5
- Galaxy Fold4
- Galaxy Flip4
- Galaxy Fold3
- Galaxy Flip3
- Galaxy Fold2
- Galaxy Flip
- Galaxy Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S231 Ultra
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A82 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20+
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
How to activate Bixby Text Call?
You need to activate the Bixby Text Call feature so that it can take the calls on your behalf (if you own a Samsung device. Users will get a new button which will appear on the incoming call screen along with the regular answer button.
How will it respond to the calls?
The newly added button on the call screen will enable the user to opt to have a text chat from a voice call.
Once the start text call begins, you will witness the caller's words which will be displayed as a text bubble on the phone screen- just like a messaging app.
Users can either respond by typing a message or just by using a prewritten response which will be converted into a speech by Bixby.
How and where the conversation will be saved?
One of the coolest features of the new Bixby of text calls is that the conversation will be saved and can be accessed later from the recent calls section.
The main benefit of Bixby Text Call
The main benefit of the new Bixby feature is that it enables you to answer calls when you cannot talk or are not willing to speak to your caller at the time when you are in a meeting, at a quiet place, or even when you are not willing to respond to your call, during your me time. This feature could at like a saviour.
How to enable the Bixby Text Call feature on your Samsung device?
To enable the new Bixby feature, you will have to follow the instructions provided in the source link. So, if you have a compatible Samsung device then you can get your hands on the feature.
ALSO READ: Myntra Diwali Dhamaka brings a number of online deals for Dhanteras shopping