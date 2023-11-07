How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response

Samsung Bixby is the very least talked about smart assistant on smartphones. The new update enables the feature to help the users to answer calls without even picking up the device. The new added feature is called ‘Bixby Text Call’ which was introduced earlier this year for the other part of the work, and now it is available in India.

How Bixby Text Call will work?

The new feature will take the incoming voice calls and turn them into text chats, so that if the user misses the call, then they can save it. But this is a must to mention that it does not work for making outgoing calls.

Bixby Text Call: Devices supporting the new feature?

To use the new Bixby feature, you must own one of the following smartphones from Samsung:

Galaxy Fold5

Galaxy Flip5

Galaxy Fold4

Galaxy Flip4

Galaxy Fold3

Galaxy Flip3

Galaxy Fold2

Galaxy Flip

Galaxy Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S231 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20+

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

How to activate Bixby Text Call?

You need to activate the Bixby Text Call feature so that it can take the calls on your behalf (if you own a Samsung device. Users will get a new button which will appear on the incoming call screen along with the regular answer button.

How will it respond to the calls?

The newly added button on the call screen will enable the user to opt to have a text chat from a voice call.

Once the start text call begins, you will witness the caller's words which will be displayed as a text bubble on the phone screen- just like a messaging app.

Users can either respond by typing a message or just by using a prewritten response which will be converted into a speech by Bixby.

How and where the conversation will be saved?

One of the coolest features of the new Bixby of text calls is that the conversation will be saved and can be accessed later from the recent calls section.

The main benefit of Bixby Text Call

The main benefit of the new Bixby feature is that it enables you to answer calls when you cannot talk or are not willing to speak to your caller at the time when you are in a meeting, at a quiet place, or even when you are not willing to respond to your call, during your me time. This feature could at like a saviour.

How to enable the Bixby Text Call feature on your Samsung device?

To enable the new Bixby feature, you will have to follow the instructions provided in the source link. So, if you have a compatible Samsung device then you can get your hands on the feature.

