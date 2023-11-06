Myntra Diwali Dhamaka brings a number of online deals for Dhanteras shopping

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Myntra Diwali Dhamaka brings a number of online deals for Dhanteras

Not even a week left before Diwali, and online e-commerce platforms are gearing up for festive sales. Recently, Myntra- an online platform came with the Dhanteras offers for the shoppers on a wide range of products available on the platforms- precious or semi-precious metals, brands of clothing, home decor products and more.

About Dhanteras

Dhanteras is a day when Hindu religious people prefer to kitchen appliances, silver, buy gold, dinnerware, cookware or servers. Also, people prefer to shop for new clothes as well.

Offers on Myntra

Myntra is also hosting a Diwali Dhamaka sale which will conclude on November 11, on the Diwali day. Customers can shop for over 2.4 million kinds of clothing, from 6,000+ brands. This addition of the Myntra Diwali Dhamaka is majorly highlighting the sale of home and lifestyle products in addition to other fashion and beauty.

What to buy from Myntra on Dhanteras?

You can find an array of products, including gold coins which are available at up to 15 per cent off and silver coins which are available at around 50 per cent off on the market price.

Buying gold and silver coins during Dhanteras is a tradition and is further considered a symbol of prosperity. The platform has around 200 options of gold and silver coins which are being sold with a number of additional offers.

Crockery

The platform is also selling gold-toned and premium brass serve ware on the platform, along with brass and steel utensils which include dry fruit jars, salad servers, platter plates, cake stands, handmade flamingo bowls and trays including much more.

Myntra app offers

Myntra app also features a number of offers which will last till November 11.

