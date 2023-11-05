Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple brings a new liquid detection feature Know how it works

Apple has recently rolled out a new version of macOS which comes with the liquid detection feature. This feature will help in sending alert to Apple if there is any kind of liquid detected in the USB-C ports.

As per the report of 9to5Mac, the macOS Sonoma 14.1 update further comes with a new system daemon called “liquiddetectiond,” which has the capability to identify any liquid which has been exposed to the USB.

macOS Sonoma 14.1

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is claimed to be the first major update from the leading tech company’s operating system. The new update further includes a number of new features including bug fixes.

This artificial being created by Apple runs in the background in order to collect any kind of liquid which has been detected in any USB-C port on the Mac, the report stated.

Liquid Detection and Corrosion Mitigation Daemon

This new feature is described as a “Liquid Detection and Corrosion Mitigation Daemon.”

Both- iPhones and iPads have a similar character for the detection of any kind of liquid on the device’s port.

Which devices will support the new liquid detection feature?

Believing the report, the Mac code suggests that the new daemon is only used for “analytics” and it is not associated with end-user features. Also, Apple might implement an alert similar to the feature, for the iOS for Mac users too.

About Apple’s limited warranty

Apple’s limited warranty does not cover any damage caused by any kind of liquids- including water-resistant products like the Apple Watch, iPhone and some AirPods models as well.

There’s a new feature that enables the users to view the AppleCare+ status on their Mac and can also connect their AirPods in System Settings.

