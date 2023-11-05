Follow us on Image Source : CROMA Croma Festival of Dreams Great discounts on TVs, laptops, smartphones and more

Croma, a Tata-owned retail and online store known for its electronic goods has announced the new ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign which offers great discounts and deals along with much-awaited offers. The deals and offers will be available at retail stores across the nation along with the official website. The new festive season campaign will last till 15 November 2023 and during that span, customers can get their hands on gadgets like- smart TVs, laptops, refrigerators, smartphones, washing machines, ACs, and more.

Smart TV offers

The store will offer a captivating range of TVs during the sale. You can buy 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K LED TVs during the festive sale. Also, Croma enables the user to have convenient EMI options which are available at as low as Rs 2,990 per month.

One of the lowest-offered smart TVs is from Samsung which is offering an elegant 55-inch Lifestyle Frame TV which comes with Free Bezel and is available at Rs 8,990.

Laptops offer

The world of Intel Core i3 Laptops is available with MS Office and it is available at a starting price of Rs 30,900.

EMI deals: if you are looking forward to upgrading your gadgets, then Croma is providing fantastic EMI deals. On buying a Laptop, shoppers can opt for up to 24 months of EMI as well.

Refrigerator deals

256L Frost-free inverter refrigerator: Croma is offering a premium refrigerator at a price of Rs. 22,990.

A convertible 256L refrigerator is available at Rs. 28,990.

400L+ Bottom mount convertible refrigerator is available with the EMI option of Rs. 1,994.

Washing machines and smartwatch deals

8 kg 5 Star inverter fully automatic top load washing machines are available at the lowest price of Rs 1,799 per month EMI option.

Smartwatches are available at a starting price of Rs 999

5G smartphones and soundbar deals

5G smartphones are available at Rs 13,499 onwards

Bluetooth Calling smartwatches could be bought at as low as Rs 49

Soundbars could also be bought at a much-discounted price. Also, those who are willing to buy it can opt for smart EMI options which start at a mere Rs 999.

Some of the sound bars will also be available at an exclusive discount of 10%.

Air Purifiers

A number of deals and discounts are available for high-capacity air purifiers for smaller spaces or high-capacity purifiers to cover the entire home

Deals on Croma-owned label products:

Instant 10% discount, which is up to Rs 2000 off when shopping from HDFC and ICICI card (Debit or credit).

Major banks are also offering ‘No cost EMI for up to 12 months), when a customer is shopping from the stores and from the website

Additional offer

Also, if a customer shops for Rs 3,000, they will get an additional 500 off

