Apple discontinues siri-only voice plan for Apple music after two years: Here's why

Apple Music's Siri-Only Voice Plan: In a recent development, Apple has decided to discontinue its Siri-only voice plan for Apple Music just two years after its launch. This special offering, which was introduced in October 2021, allowed Apple Music users to access music, playlists, and albums using Siri's voice commands. However, it seems that this plan didn't gain much popularity, likely due to its $5 monthly cost.

The discontinuation of the Apple Music Voice plan became evident as it was removed from the Apple Music subscription page. To inform Voice plan subscribers about this change, Apple has created a support page. Those who have already subscribed to the Voice plan can continue to use it until their subscription expires. Afterward, they will need to switch to regular Apple Music plans.

The company has expressed its intention to concentrate on enhancing other features of Apple Music, such as spatial audio, karaoke with lyrics, and music discovery. It aims to integrate Siri as a universal part of all Apple Music plans.

One of the challenges the Voice plan faced was its limited features. It did not include popular features like lossless audio quality and offline listening support, which may have contributed to its lack of appeal, especially given the $5 monthly price tag.

Despite the discontinuation of the Voice plan, Apple continues to gain substantial profits from iPhone sales, with billions. Reportedly, India is also emerging as a significant part of Apple's growth which is primarily driven by the demand for older iPhone models.

