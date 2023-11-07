How to automatically delete OTP messages on Galaxy smartphones: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to automatically delete OTP messages on Galaxy smartphones

In our increasingly digital world, smartphones and the internet have become essential tools for a wide range of tasks, from shopping online to managing our finances. This convenience also raises concerns about privacy and security. To address these concerns, companies have introduced innovative security features, one of which is the use of one-time passwords (OTPs).

The Role of OTPs

OTPs provide an additional layer of protection by sending a unique code through SMS or email, which users must enter to complete a verification process. However, a common issue arises after using these OTPs: they tend to clutter your inbox if not promptly deleted.

Did You Know?

For Galaxy smartphone users who rely on Google Messages as their SMS app, there's a solution. You can configure your smartphone to automatically delete OTP messages which makes your digital life more organised and secure.

How to Set Up Auto OTP deletion feature

Open Google Messages on your Galaxy phone. Access the Messages settings by tapping your profile picture in the top right corner or by clicking the three lines icon on the left side. In the settings menu, look for "Messages organisation." Activate the "Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours" option.

Following these straightforward steps will ensure that your Galaxy smartphone automatically removes OTP messages 24 hours after they land in your inbox.

In an era where security and convenience go hand in hand, this feature offers Galaxy smartphone users an effortless way to enhance both. With automatic OTP deletion, you can enjoy a tidier inbox and heightened security, all in one go.

