YouTube adds a new AI tool to solve queries related to the videos: All you need to know

YouTube, a Google-owned video-watching platform has been experimenting with a new conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tool which will enable the user to get the answers to the questions related to the video a user is watching, and the recommendations related to the video without any interrupting playback.

Who can use the tool?

The AI tool is presently available for a small number of people on a subset of videos, at the moment. The video will soon be coming for mass usage in the coming weeks YouTube Premium members will be able to enjoy the feature, in the US and on Android devices.

In an official blog post, YouTube posted, "If you’re a part of the experiment, you can access the tool by tapping 'Ask' beneath select videos and begin by asking questions about the video or choosing a suggested prompt.”

Furthermore, the conversational AI tool reportedly experimenting with another AI feature which will help in summarising comment conversations which are present in YouTube videos.

YouTube stated, "To help you easily understand and participate in comment conversations, we’re experimenting with AI that organises large comment sections of long-form videos into easily digestible themes.”

How to use the new feature?

Those who are a part of this experimental new tool will see a new option which will be sorted by Topics on some videos when they open the comment section on their Android device.

How these comment summaries be used?

Creators stated that the comment summaries will be used to quickly jump into comment discussions on the videos. Also, the users could draw inspiration for new content which is based on the audiences and discuss, as per the company.

How to remove any unwanted comment topics?

The creators can delete individual comments that show up under the specific topic.

The new experiment has been running on a small number of videos available in English which comes with large comment sections.

