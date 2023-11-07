Follow us on Image Source : FILE TCL Mega Diwali Sale starts, offering great discounts on smart TVs and more: Details

TCL, a a global smart TV player has announced a number of offers including a chance to participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest and get a chance to win gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores. Users who will purchase any QLED/Mini LED TV or any 65-inch and above smart TV from the Diwali sale could participate in the content.

Diwali Sale offer:

The mega Diwali sale includes offline retail stores, brands and all dealership stores across the country. Those who will shop from Debit/Credit cards from Kotak, AU, ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Federal, IDFC, DBS, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank credit and debit cards can redeem additional offers.

When will the sale end?

The sale will last till November end and the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ campaign will run till then.

TLC sale: Smart TVs included

TCL sale includes QLED, Mini LED and 4K TVs which are available at affordable pricing. The offer is available across the nation via authorized sales channels.

Mega Diwali campaign: Offers

The Mega Diwali campaign presents customers with an exclusive opportunity to buy premium 65-inch and above QLED or Mini LED TVs at very reasonable prices. Those who purchase a TV can participate in the contest and get a chance to win special gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores by scanning the QR code.

‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest: Details

The buyers can participate in the contest and stand a chance to win a number of gifts from TCL’s premium range of:

QLED

4K UHD

HDR TVs

2K HDR TVs

Soundbars

Every TV model has been equipped with leading-edge technology and it has been loaded with the latest designs and styles.

ALSO READ: Intel to foray in the Make in India laptops, collaborating with manufacturers

Latest Technology News