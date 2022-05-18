Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans launched with 2GB bonus data, rollover data and more

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid plan named ‘Vi Hero Unlimited’ which offers a number of benefits to the users including unlimited data at elected night hours, additional monthly data along with weekend data rollover.

The new Hero Unlimited prepaid plan comes with three Vi plans at the time of writing, which varies as per the cost- Rs 299, Rs 479 and Rs 719 respectively.

Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity with unlimited calling (national) and 100 SMS per day for free. Users will also get 1.5GB per day of data.

Moreover, for additional benefits, users will have unlimited night data which will last from 12 am to 6 am. Also, the unused data from Monday-Friday will be will carried into Saturday-Sunday. Also, the user who is subscribing to this weekend plan will get additional 2GB of backup data every month at an additional cost.

In Rs 479 prepaid plan, users will get unlimited calls along with 100 SMS/day. The plan will be valid for 56 days and users will additionally get 1.5GB of daily data.

With the Rs 479 plan also, users will additionally get to enjoy night data without any limits from 12 am to 6 am every day. Also, they can carry Monday-Friday’s unused data into Saturday-Sunday (Weekend data rollover). Also, the user will get 2GB of backup data which will be valid for the users every month at no extra cost.

In the Rs 719 prepaid plan, users will get unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day which will be valid for 84 days. Also, users will get an additional 1.5GB of data daily.

Additionally, like the previous two plans, users will be given the luxury of using limitless night data which will be valid from 12 am to 6 am. Furthermore, there will be 2GB of backup data every month which will be carried forward from weekdays (Monday-Friday) to weekend rollover data over Saturday-Sunday.