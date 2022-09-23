Vi enhances network capacity in Punjab to ensure superior speed on GIGAnet 4G

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE Vi

Vi has enhanced the 4G experience for its customers in the Punjab region as a part of network initiatives which will enable faster download and upload speeds. Vi has doubled the deployment of the 2500 MHz spectrum band in Punjab- for the customers to enjoy a stronger bandwidth during work, study, socialize, and access to entertainment, e-commerce and other digital services.

Vi has also enhanced the 4G coverage for its customers in the Punjab region, to stay confidently connected at all times. Vi customers in commercial/residential areas covering around 1000 towns and villages in Punjab are experiencing enhanced data in the region.

The company has further reported that in the addition of 1338 TDD sites, data capacity has increased to 2x times- growing from Aug’ 20 to Sep’ 22.

On the network enhancement initiative, Mukul Sharma, Cluster Business Head - Punjab, Haryana, HP, J&K, Vodafone Idea said, “I would like to extend an invitation to pre-paid and post-paid mobile phone users in Punjab to enjoy a superior, upgraded 4G experience on Vi Giganet 4G network. We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our 4G coverage and enhance 4G data speed levels, in the Punjab circle. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of choice plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on Vi’s 4G network. As we continue our endeavours toward 5G readiness, we remain committed to bring the best in technology, products and services to keep delighting our customers”.

Vi services in Punjab region:

With 431.2 Mhz of spectrum across bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz, Vi is one of the leading telecom service providers in Punjab, claims the company

Vi is the only private network with the 4G capacity band 2500Mhz in the state (claims Vi).

Taking the network to more residents of the state, Vi has installed/upgraded ~6500 (including TDD/L2100/L1800) Broadband Towers since September 2018 taking the total population coverage on 4G to 98% in Punjab.

Vi has also been upgrading all 3G customers to 4G and enhanced 4G capacity by refarming the spectrum in more than 300+ towns and 24 districts

Vi has claimed to be committed to offering the best service experience to its users in the Punjab region with it's robust network.

