Unlocking website creation: Google introduces the '.ing' domain for single words

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Register your single-word domain: Google's .ing extension arrives

Google Registry has unveiled a new domain extension, ".ing," allowing brands and businesses to create single-word website domains. During the early access period, users can register these .ing domains, but an additional one-time fee applies. In a blog post, Google stated that this top-level domain is versatile and can suit various purposes, whether it's crafting a creative website, supporting a cause, designing something beautiful, or editing a document.

Registering .ing Domains

To acquire these distinctive domains, users can go through partner companies like GoDaddy and 101Domain. The early access period will continue until December 5, with fees decreasing gradually over this period. Starting at 16:00 UTC on December 5, .ing domains will be publicly available at an annual base price through the user's chosen registrar.

ALSO READ | YouTube's battle against ad blockers goes global: Key updates

The Upcoming .meme Domain

Google Registry is also working on a ".meme" top-level domain, as announced in a post from August. Currently, the .meme domain is in a limited registration phase. On November 28, early access to .meme will open, and registration will commence on December 5.

Faster Responses from Google's AI Chatbot, Bard

Furthermore, in a separate update, Google's AI chatbot, Bard, is now set to provide faster responses in real-time. This means that responses will appear as they are generated, offering a more dynamic and efficient user experience.

ALSO READ | Chrome on iOS introduces a feature allowing the address bar to be moved to the bottom

If Bard anticipates that a response won't be helpful, it will display a "Skip response" button in blue, allowing users to move on quickly. Users will also have the flexibility to customise the tone of Bard's responses, choosing between "casual" or "professional" language to align with the specific context or their personal taste.

Latest Technology News