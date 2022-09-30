Twitter to roll out two new updates to make video experience better

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter

Twitter, a microblogging site has announced to roll out new ways for users to experience videos on the platform, in order to enhance the user experience.

The platform has introduced two new features for users to watch the updation happening on the platform. The two new features are:

Immersive viewing and easy discovery

Showing more videos in Explore

In a blog post, Twitter stated: "Videos are a huge part of the public conversation... To help make it easier to find and watch what's happening, we are rolling out two new updates to how you experience videos on Twitter."

Twitter's updated immersive media viewers feature could expand videos to full screen with a single click. To activate it, you need to tap or click on a video in the Twitter app.

"Once the video has been launched in full-screen mode, we have made video discovery easier as well. Just scroll up to start browsing more engaging video content. If you want to exit the viewer and go back to the original Tweet, click the back arrow in the top left corner," the platform said.

The immersive media viewer will be available in the coming days to people using Twitter in English on iOS.

With our new video carousel, users can now easily find more videos they like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them. They can open the Explore tab to discover some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.

The video carousel is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News