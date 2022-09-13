Twitter started to roll out podcasts to Blue subscribers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter

Twitter, a micro-blogging site has announced that the Blue subscribers of the platform can now have access to revamping the Spaces featuring podcasts.

The platform said the new feature is currently rolling out to iOS users and will be coming soon to Android users.

"Listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter! Now available in Twitter Blue Labs -- members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces," the platform said.

Meanwhile, the platform recently announced it had rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature.

As per TechCrunch, the company said that once the feature is available users will be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes from posting. However, users can only edit their tweets five times within this period.

The platform said that it is currently observing user behaviour, and the number of edits available to users in the approved time frame could change.

Edit Tweet is currently being tested by a Twitter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal.

Latest Technology News