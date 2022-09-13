Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter started to roll out podcasts to Blue subscribers

Twitter started to roll out podcasts to Blue subscribers

Twitter said that it is currently observing user behaviour, and the number of edits available to users in the approved time frame could change.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: September 13, 2022 19:21 IST
twitter
Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter

Twitter, a micro-blogging site has announced that the Blue subscribers of the platform can now have access to revamping the Spaces featuring podcasts.

The platform said the new feature is currently rolling out to iOS users and will be coming soon to Android users.

"Listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter! Now available in Twitter Blue Labs -- members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces," the platform said.

Meanwhile, the platform recently announced it had rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature.

As per TechCrunch, the company said that once the feature is available users will be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes from posting. However, users can only edit their tweets five times within this period.

The platform said that it is currently observing user behaviour, and the number of edits available to users in the approved time frame could change.

Related Stories
Flipkart fined for selling substandard domestic pressure cookers | Details

Flipkart fined for selling substandard domestic pressure cookers | Details

Facebook plans to discontinue its standalone gaming app: Know why

Facebook plans to discontinue its standalone gaming app: Know why

Meta removed over 25 million bad content in July from India- Report

Meta removed over 25 million bad content in July from India- Report

Twitter Edit Button to launch for paid subscribers- Everything you need to know

Twitter Edit Button to launch for paid subscribers- Everything you need to know

Twitter bans 45,000 Indian accounts post receiving 1,253 complaints in July

Twitter bans 45,000 Indian accounts post receiving 1,253 complaints in July

Instagram fined €405 million over children's data privacy: Report

Instagram fined €405 million over children's data privacy: Report

How to get an Instagram blue tick? Here are the steps to follow

How to get an Instagram blue tick? Here are the steps to follow

Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Edit Tweet is currently being tested by a Twitter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal.

 

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News