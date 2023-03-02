Follow us on Image Source : INDI ATV Elon Musk

Twitter has launched its new ‘Violent Speech Policy’ along with an update on its rules regarding violent content and similar language. The micro-blogging platform aims to prevent the normalisation of violent actions and ensure the safety of its users through a “zero tolerance policy” towards violent speech.

The new policy prohibits violent threats, incitement of violence, glorification of violence, and wishes for harm. Twitter’s @TwitterSafety account tweeted that the policy specifically disallows threatening to inflict physical harm on others, including damaging civilian homes, shelters, or essential infrastructure. It also includes wishing for others to experience physical harm, indirectly inciting violence using coded language, and celebrating violent acts where the harm occurred or animal abuse.

The company also clarified that it allows expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context, such as hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussion of video games and sporting events. Certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression are also allowed, but the context must express a viewpoint rather than instigate actionable violence or harm.

Twitter mentioned that in most cases, they will immediately and permanently suspend any account that violates the policy. However, for less severe violations, they may temporarily lock the account before the user can Tweet again. If the user continues to violate the policy after receiving a warning, their account will be permanently suspended. In limited cases, Twitter may take less punitive measures, particularly during conversations regarding individuals credibly accused of severe violence.

Users who believe their account was suspended in error can submit an appeal. Twitter evaluates and understands the context behind the conversation before taking action.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Twitter’s new ‘Violent Speech Policy’?

Twitter’s new ‘Violent Speech Policy’ is a set of rules that prohibit violent threats, incitement of violence, glorification of violence, and wishes of harm. The policy aims to prevent the normalisation of violent actions and ensure the safety of its users through a “zero tolerance policy” towards violent speech.

Q2: What happens if a user violates Twitter’s ‘Violent Speech Policy’?

In most cases, Twitter will immediately and permanently suspend any account that violates the policy. For less severe violations, they may temporarily lock the account before the user can Tweet again.

