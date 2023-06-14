Follow us on Image Source : FILE Truecaller premium users can now enjoy call recording on iOS and Android: Know details

Truecaller, the leading caller identification app, has recently introduced a call recording feature for both iOS and Android devices, as reported by TechCrunch. While native call recording is restricted on both operating systems, the company has found a workaround by using a dedicated recording line.

On Android, users can initiate a recording call directly from Truecaller's dialer. If they are using a different dialer, Truecaller will display a floating recording button. Meanwhile, on iOS, users need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

During the call, the other party will hear a beep, indicating that the conversation is being recorded. This feature was initially introduced for premium Android users in 2018 and later made available to all Android users in 2021. However, in 2022, Google restricted access to its Accessibility API, which affected Truecaller's ability to record calls, resulting in the removal of the feature.

In addition, to call recording, the company plans to introduce transcripts in the coming weeks. Users will be able to search through these transcripts to quickly find information about recorded conversations.

Truecaller has been testing the call recording feature with a small group of iOS users in the US. now, the company has made it available to all premium subscribers. It offers three plans in the US: a basic ad-free plan for $1 per month, a premium plan with call recording for $3.99 per month, and a top-tier plan with a call screening assistant for $4.49 per month.

The co-founder of Truecaller, Nami Zarringhalam, expressed the company's intention to roll out this feature in multiple countries, including India, which is its largest market. Truecaller boasts over half a million users in the US, with 10% of them on a subscription plan. Globally, the app has more than 350 million users, with India alone accounting for 100 million users.

