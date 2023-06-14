Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung prepares to introduce sensor for AR/VR headsets: All details here

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor designed specifically for AR/VR (mixed reality) headsets, The sensor, set to debut at the VLSI 2023 event, boasts an on-chip Image Signal Processor (ISP), enhancing its capabilities.

Capable of measuring distances at impressive speeds of up to 60 frames per second, Samsung's ToF sensor exhibits a maximum range of 5 meters. What's more, it achieves this while maintaining low power consumption, clocking in at a mere 188 milliwatts.

As per the report, this development aligns with previous reports of Samsung's interest in XR (Extended Reality) devices. The tech giant is expected to unveil its very own XR headset either later this year or in the first half of the following year. With ambitions to deliver top-notch performance, Samsung is now delving into chip development for XR devices.

Collaborative efforts between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google have further solidified the company's XR aspirations. Earlier this year, the South Korean firm announced its partnership with these industry leaders, aiming to boost an ecosystem for XR.

Although specific products and timelines were not disclosed, experts speculate that Samsung may leverage Qualcomm's chipset and Google's operating system to develop XR headsets.

By accurately measuring distances in real-time and operating at impressive speeds, users can expect heightened levels of realism and interactivity. Additionally, the sensor's low power consumption ensures prolonged usage without sacrificing performance, as mentioned in a report.

Enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of Samsung's XR headsets, poised to offer superior hardware and seamless user experiences.

Furthermore, the company has partnered with Google to enhance the user experience on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, set to launch next month. The collaboration aims to optimize popular Google applications such as Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube.

