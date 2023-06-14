Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube lowers eligibility bar for monetization: Here's all you need to know

YouTube has recently announced significant changes to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), making it more accessible to smaller creators and introducing new monetization methods. The eligibility requirements for joining the YPP have been lowered, enabling creators to monetize their content at an earlier stage.

Previously, YouTube required creators to have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid watch hours to be eligible for the YPP. However, with the new policy, creators can now join the program once they have reached 500 subscribers and 3,000 valid watch hours. This reduction in requirements aims to provide opportunities for more creators to generate income from their content.

The lowered eligibility criteria will initially roll out in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

While the eligibility requirements have been lowered, YouTube maintains its revenue-sharing rules. Smaller creators will still need to grow their audience to benefit from ad revenue sharing. Expanding their subscriber base and watch hours remains crucial for creators to maximize their earnings through advertisements.

In addition to the changes in YPP eligibility, YouTube has introduced new monetization features for creators. Paid chat, tipping, channel memberships, and shopping features are now available to smaller creators.

The shopping affiliate program, previously accessible by invitation only, has been expanded to YPP participants in the US with a minimum of 20,000 subscribers. This program enables creators to earn commissions through affiliate links to products featured in their videos.

Earlier this year, YouTube launched Creator Music, a marketplace that allows creators in the YPP in the US to access an extensive catalog of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetize.

