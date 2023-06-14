Follow us on Image Source : META Users can now share 30-second song clips in notes: Know about Instagram's latest feature

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder, and CEO of Meta, revealed a new feature for Instagram users. Zuckerberg took to Meta's Broadcast Channel to share the news that users can now add 30-second song clips to Notes on Instagram. This latest addition aims to enhance user experience and promote music discovery within the platform.

Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude to his daughters for expanding his musical horizons. It seems their influence played a role in this development, as the CEO credited them with "leveling up" his music taste.

"You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram, Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste." Zuckerberg posted on Meta's Broadcast Channel on Tuesday.

The concept of 'Notes' was introduced by Meta on Instagram in December, last year. By allowing individuals to share their thoughts in short posts of up to 60 characters using text and emojis, Notes has quickly become a popular avenue for self-expression.

In addition to the music integration, Meta has been actively testing new features to enhance user engagement. Recently, reports surfaced about the platform's experimentation with an AI-powered chatbot. This addition is anticipated to answer user questions and provide valuable advice. What sets this chatbot apart is the ability for users to choose from up to 30 different personalities.

Although the exact timeline and potential release of this feature on Instagram remain unclear, In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of a new product team dedicated to generative artificial intelligence, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing AI technologies.

