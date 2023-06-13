Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to feature optimized Google apps on cover display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to feature optimized Google apps on cover display

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to unveil alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for next month.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay San Francisco Updated on: June 13, 2023 16:34 IST
samsung z flip 5, cover display, google apps, optimised foldable screen
Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

Samsung has partnered with Google to enhance the user experience on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, set to launch next month. The collaboration aims to optimize popular Google applications such as Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube, as reported by SamMobile.

The optimized apps will enable users to conveniently perform tasks like texting, watching videos, and accessing directions without unfolding the smartphone. These activities are among mobile devices' most frequent and essential functions. 

One of the notable features of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the unique Google Maps interface, which allows users to access directions without unfolding the smartphone. This integration ensures quick and easy navigation for users on the go.

ALSO READ: Windows 11 introduces app privacy settings and easy-to-use VPN: Know more

Since the introduction of Samsung's first foldable phone, the two tech giants, Google and Samsung, have collaborated closely to optimize the Android operating system (OS) and various applications. This partnership has resulted in seamless integration and improved performance on Samsung's foldable devices.

Earlier reports suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones would feature a dust resistance capability. This feature would provide added durability and protection to the devices.

Moreover, rumors have circulated about Samsung's intention to employ a teardrop hinge design for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. This design choice would offer enhanced flexibility and durability. 

As the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 approaches, consumers eagerly anticipate the optimized Google applications and innovative features that Samsung and Google's collaboration will bring to the smartphone. 

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

Samsung Galaxy A14 launches with 50MP triple camera setup at Rs 12,999: Know more

Samsung Galaxy A14 launches with 50MP triple camera setup at Rs 12,999: Know more

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to launch on June 6: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to launch on June 6: All you need to know

Samsung introduces Galaxy F54 5G in India: Price, specs and all details

Samsung introduces Galaxy F54 5G in India: Price, specs and all details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch date revealed: Know more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch date revealed: Know more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Massive discount available, check offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Massive discount available, check offers.

Furthermore, Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, is now available at a remarkable discount on Flipkart. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 74,999. But, with the ongoing special offer, customers can purchase it for just Rs 39,999, receiving a flat discount of about 35 thousand rupees, which amounts to a reduction of 46 percent.

ALSO READ: Twitter limits number of DMs sent by non-Blue users: Know why

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News