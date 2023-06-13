Twitter limits the number of DMs sent by non-Blue users: Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter to limit the number of DMs sent by non-Blue users

Twitter is reportedly planning to implement restrictions on the number of direct messages (DMs) that non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi recently tweeted about this development, stating that Twitter is working on limiting the number of DMs before requiring users to sign up for Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service.

According to a screenshot shared by the leaker, when non-Twitter Blue users reach the set limit, they will receive a message titled "Get verified to send more messages." The message informs users that they have reached the maximum limit for DMs in a single day and encourages them to sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging, IANS reported.

While the current limit stands at 500 DMs per day, Paluzzi speculates that this limit may be reduced once the feature is rolled out. This move aims to incentivize users to subscribe to Twitter Blue to maintain their DM privileges beyond the specified limit.

In a related development, Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, recently announced that the platform is expected to introduce an update that limits the ability to send DMs to individuals who do not follow the sender, exclusively for Twitter Blue users. This feature is likely intended to provide a higher level of control and privacy for those who subscribe to the premium service.

Additionally, Musk revealed that Twitter has plans to compensate creators on the platform for the advertisements displayed within their replies. This move is a step towards recognizing the value and contribution of content creators and offers them a potential avenue for monetization.

As of now, these updates have not been officially confirmed by Twitter itself. However, the leaks and statements from Elon Musk indicate that Twitter is actively exploring various strategies to enhance user experience, incentivize subscriptions to Twitter Blue, and provide better opportunities for content creators on the platform.

