Windows 11 introduces app privacy settings and easy-to-use VPN: Know more

Microsoft has recently unveiled a range of new security features for its latest operating system, Windows 11. These enhancements aim to provide users with increased privacy control and protection against potential threats. One notable addition is the introduction of new app privacy settings, which grant users transparency and control over their personal information.

Another noteworthy feature is the glanceable VPN (Virtual Private Network). When users establish a recognized VPN connection, a small shield icon appears on the taskbar, indicating a secure connection. This visual cue allows users to quickly verify their VPN status.

Furthermore, Microsoft has included customization options for the VPN feature via Quick Settings. This empowers users to align the VPN settings according to their personal preferences and requirements.

The company said that Windows 11 PCs are equipped with the advanced Pluton security processor that offers enhanced protection from chip to cloud. This integration ensures robust defense against malware, hardware attacks, and credential compromise.

In addition to these security updates, the company has introduced an account badging feature. Beginning in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC.

Moreover, the tech giant is also rolling out a new feature to Word that enables users to react to comments, similar to the reactions feature in Outlook. The company is including a Like button in Word, making it easier for users to respond to comments within documents.

To react to a comment in Word, users simply need to open a document, navigate to the comment section, and click the 'Like' button located in the top right corner. This feature is currently available for web users and Beta Channel users.

