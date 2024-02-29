Tim Cook unveils AI plans for Apple Inc: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tim Cook

It was during the annual shareholder meeting of Apple that CEO Tim Cook announced the company has been intended to reveal more about its plans for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) later this year. He further emphasized that the company will be investing in this area, and will highlight the transformative potential that holds the users in terms of productivity and problem-solving capabilities.

Generative AI Investment

Tim Cook highlights the commitment of the company to explore the potential of generative AI, by expressing confidence in the ability to unlock breakthrough opportunities for users. Despite lagging behind rivals like Google and Microsoft have been integrating GenAI into products, when the tech giant witnessed the immense potential in the technology.

Behind-the-scenes

While artificial intelligence is already at work in Apple's products, the company aimed at leveraging the AI to enhance the search capabilities of data stored on Apple devices, Cook hinted- a Bloomberg report stated.

AI and Apple devices

Cook further stated that the AI capabilities for Mac PC will be powered by Apple silicon, highlighting superiority in AI processing. Emphasized the significant role of AI in Apple's hardware ecosystem, Macs are positioned as top-tier AI machines.

Despite the pressure from shareholders, Apple has reportedly rejected the proposal to disclose more information about its AI usage. The proposal was put forth by the AFL-CIO pension trust which garnered significant support but ultimately did not pass.

Ethical considerations

The AFL-CIO's proposal sought transparency regarding the company’s AI usage and ethical guidelines, specifically concerning copyright issues and consent.

While Apple has opposed the measure by citing concerns about disclosing strategic information, the AFL-CIO emphasized the importance of ethical disclosures in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

A similar proposal has been presented at Walt Disney's annual meeting in April, which will reflect the ongoing shareholder scrutiny of artificial intelligence-related practices in companies. AI landscape, stakeholders continue to advocate for greater transparency and ethical considerations in the company's AI endeavours.

