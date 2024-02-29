How can electronic vehicles go a long way to help India reach net zero target?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY EV charger

Electric vehicles (EVs) could go a long way and help India to reach net zero targets, said the experts. This will help in the development of new businesses in the country. On the sidelines of the National Science Day celebrations, experts have across different areas connected to the EV sector- highlighting the need for synergy between the industry and academia to facilitate innovation and sustainable solutions in the EV.

Dr VK Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog said, "The guidelines and standards involve installation of EV charging stations in which the oil companies can play a key role. The success of EV mobility will need innovations, technologies, public-private partnerships, and policy decisions."

The experts also said that EVs are a significant contributor to both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Dr Anita Gupta, Head of Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technology (CEST) Division, DST, emphasised the need for concerted efforts from academia, startups, and stakeholders to drive this transition effectively.

Recently, the industry players have hailed the government's move to enhance the scheme which could outlay for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Phase II, saying it will enhance infrastructure, foster widespread adoption and longevity of electric vehicles across the country.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries announced that the scheme outlay of FAME India Phase II has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore under FAME India scheme Phase II to give a further push to clean mobility in the country.

Inputs from IANS