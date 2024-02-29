Vivo V30 and V30 Pro price tipped ahead of launch in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30 and V30 Pro price tipped ahead of launch in India

Vivo is set to launch its latest V30 series in the Indian market by next week, and the price of the smartphone has been leaked ahead of the launch in the country. Both the smartphones from the company- Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro have already been unveiled in the Indonesian market on Wednesday (28 February).

The upcoming smartphones will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is further said that the design and features of the Indian variants of Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be very similar to the global models.

Mukul Sharma, a tipster has leaked the price of both the handsets on X (earlier known as Twitter). According to his post, the Vivo V30 price in India could be priced at Rs. 40,000 onwards, for the base storage variant. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro will be available in India at a starting price of around Rs. 45,000. Mukul further posted saying that the V30 Pro will come with Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras in India and selected global markets.

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30: Expected Features

So far, the company has not revealed the Indian specifications of the upcoming handsets are yet not disclosed, but as per variants which got launched in Indonesia- both the handsets will feature a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution, and the base models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the pro model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

On the camera front, the Vivo V30 comes with a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and Vivo V30 Pro will sport a 50-megapixel portrait lens. Both handsets will feature a 50-megapixel front shooter.

Vivo V30's Indonesian variant runs on up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Vivo V30 Pro comes equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and will be paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both the handsets from Vivo run on Android 14 which is based on FunTouchOS 14 and are backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W of wired fast charging support.

The series is, so far, confirmed to launch in India on March 7, the handsets will be available in Puspa White, Volcanic Black and Equatorial Green.

