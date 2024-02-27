Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16 series to have some major upgrades- 5 Things to know

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series in the global market, Apple fans are now anticipating the expected features which could be seen in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Expected to launch in September 2024, the iPhone 16 series is going to witness some significant upgrades and enhancements, which will be built upon the premium iOS experience.

What upgrades are expected in the upcoming iPhone 16 series?

As per the reports, the tech giant will be focusing on enhancing the camera performance, battery life and thermal efficiency of the phone. It will certainly have an updated and faster processor with dedicated AI computing cores, which will deliver superior performance and will further come with improved heat management.

A-Series Chips: A18 chip and beyond

It is rumoured that Apple will introduce the new A-series chips which will be based on advanced N3E 3-nanometer technology. The standard iPhone 16 models might feature the A18 chipset, and on the other hand, the Pro variants are expected to boast an enhanced version which might be labelled as the A18 Pro chipset.

An analyst named Jeff Pu reported that the upcoming iPhone will boost GPU cores and an improved Neural Engine for enhanced AI capabilities across all the models.

Action button and redesigned camera layout

Believing the rumours, the upcoming device will have an Action Button included in all iPhone 16 models, along with a new "Capture Button". This will enable the users to have greater control over photography. A shift from a diagonal to a vertical camera lens arrangement might create space for innovative features like a Tetra Prism 5x optical zoom lens, elevating the iPhone 16's photography capabilities.

Camera Technology: Ultra-wide lens with improved zoom

The Pro models of the iPhone 16 series will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens along with a super telephoto periscope camera, which will offer exceptional zoom capabilities. Moreover, larger screens and advancements in display technology are anticipated to enhance brightness and reduce power consumption.

Battery and thermal management

Apple is also working on advanced battery technology which is a redesigned thermal management system. It will optimise performance and longevity and will come with an integration of advanced AI features which will be powered by iOS 18 functionalities.

Official confirmation

Apple is yet to confirm any details related to the upcoming iPhone 16 series and anticipations are built, and enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements from Apple regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup.

ALSO READ MediaTek partners with HFCL to help Indian telcos address last-mile 5G connectivity: Details