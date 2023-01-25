Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Tecno launches Spark Go 2023 at Rs 6,999: Know more

Written By : India TV Tech Desk Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 25, 2023 12:35 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched at Rs 6,999
Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched at Rs 6,999

Tecno has recently launched the new Spark Go 2023 in the Indian market which has been priced at Rs 6,999.

ALSO READ: Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

The handset from Techno highlights the specs like a better and bigger battery when competing with the predecessor and supports a Type-C port. The smartphone stands under the range of a sub-Rs 7000 category. 

The Spark Go series was first brought into the picture in 2020, under the super-affordable smartphones range. The Spark Go 2023 smartphone is said to target the masses as it is priced under 10K, pricing Rs 6,999. Here is everything you need to know

ALSO READ: How to improve your WiFi Signal: Step-by-step guide

 

Features of Tecno Spark Go 2023:

The latest Spark Go 2023 will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and further supports the IPX2 Splash resistance certification- preventing the device from liquid splashing easily. The handset comes with an advanced fingerprint sensor which could unlock the device in less than a second (in 0.23 seconds). Powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, the handset is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage which could be expanded further.

On the camera front, the new Spark Go 2023 will come with a 13MP AI-dual rear camera, supporting features like HDR, time-lapse, portrait and AI Scene Detection- enabling the users to click good pictures, claims Techno. 

Tecno Spark Go 2023 runs with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. There's a Type-C port in the device to enable users to transfer data and charges. Running on Android 12-based HiOS 12, the smartphone comes with dual 4G SIM and dual VoLTE support.

India Tv - Tecno Spark Go 2023

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark Go 2023- colour options

The new Techno Spark Go 2023 is an affordable handset which will be available in three colour variants- Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple.

