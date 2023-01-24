Samsung expected to launch Galaxy Book3 laptop series at Unpacked event: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Unpacked Event

Samsung is all set to conduct its first event of the year and there have been a number of speculations being made. In the recent expectation stories, it has been reported that the Korean tech giant is expected to announce its Galaxy Book3 series along with the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 handsets on 1 February at the Unpacked event.

As per the reports, a number of tech experts have been speculating Samsung to launch a new range of laptops which might comprise five different models. It has been reported that the Book3 Ultra laptop will be the flagship device from the company if we believe the latest leaks.



This is not the first time when we are writing about the upcoming laptop by the name of Book3 Ultra. Samsung itself has essentially confirmed the launch, ahead of the launch, claims some tech experts. They claim that the upcoming device is going to be a pretty solid high-end device from the company.

Expected Features in the upcoming Galaxy Books3 laptop

As per the expectations, the upcoming laptop from the company will feature a 16-inch display with a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution. Along with the AMOLED screen, the laptop will run on 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, and will be clubbed with 32GB RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage and will be powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

On the battery front, the laptop will feature a 76 Watt battery which will be capable to power the hardware of the device. Along with that, the laptop is accompanied by a 136W charger and it will weigh just 1.8kg, along with 17mm thickness. The report has further mentioned that the company might also launch a new S Pen holster which is currently unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The upcoming Book3 Pro laptop will be launched in two variants- a 14-inch display and a 16-inch display. The laptops will be powered by either Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors and will further be paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to the speculations made.

But these are majorly speculations, and we still have to wait until 1 February to witness all the flagship devices, which the Korean tech giant is about to unveil.

