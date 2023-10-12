Apple's 'Study with Me' video helps students prepare for exams: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE 'Study with Me': Apple releases video for successful studying

As students gear up for midterms, Apple has released a helpful video featuring Storm Reid, a junior at the University of Southern California (USC) pursuing a degree in Dramatic Arts. In this innovative video, Storm employs the Pomodoro Technique, a proven study method, using the new 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip.

What is the Pomodoro Technique?

The Pomodoro Technique divides study time into focused 25-minute sessions, followed by a 5-minute break. Storm swears by this approach, emphasising its significance for self-care and mental wellness. This technique encourages a balanced study routine.

Incorporating Whimsy and Music

Apple's collaboration with Storm adds elements of magical realism to the breaks, providing an engaging and refreshing twist to the study process. The breaks are accompanied by the vibrant Afrobeats single "Fefe Ne Fefe" by Mr. Eazi, creating an uplifting atmosphere.

Storm's Insight

Storm shares her excitement about this collaboration, highlighting her own experiences as a USC junior. She underscores the importance of blending work with music and movement, stating the Pomodoro Technique as a crucial aspect of her study routine.

Apple's Student-Focused Offerings

15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip : This powerful device caters to students' diverse needs, from academic research and writing to coding and video calls. Weighing just 3.3 pounds, it boasts a high-resolution Liquid Retina display, offering ample space for both work and leisure activities.

: This powerful device caters to students' diverse needs, from academic research and writing to coding and video calls. Weighing just 3.3 pounds, it boasts a high-resolution Liquid Retina display, offering ample space for both work and leisure activities. Seamless Integration with Mac and iPhone : Apple's continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages ensure smooth collaboration between Mac and iPhone, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.

: Apple's continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages ensure smooth collaboration between Mac and iPhone, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency. Enhanced Creativity and Productivity with iPad: Students can utilize the iPad for note-taking, sketching, recording, creating content, and streaming. With the addition of Apple Pencil or a keyboard, their creativity and productivity are further amplified.

