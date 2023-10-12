Google expands 1080p resolution to group meetings in Meet application

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Meet extends full HD streaming to group video calls

Google's popular Meet application has rolled out 1080p streaming for group calls, following its initial release for one-on-one conversations. This enhancement is now extended to meetings involving three or more participants when accessed via web browsers on computers equipped with a 1080p camera, as stated in a recent blog post by Google.

To ensure an optimal experience, the 1080p resolution setting will be turned off by default. Users with a 1080p camera will receive a prompt to activate this feature before entering a meeting. Alternatively, they can adjust this setting through the menu options.

ALSO READ | X corp takes down 500,000 accounts for violations in India | All details

The tech giant stated that "1080p is only sent when one or more users are pinning the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the 1080p video feed." In such specific situations, additional bandwidth will be required, and Meet will dynamically adjust the resolution if the device faces bandwidth limitations.

Furthermore, in a bid to combat spam and unwarranted emails, Google has revealed plans to introduce stricter guidelines for bulk senders on Gmail starting from February 2024. These new measures will apply to individuals or entities sending over 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses within a single day. The company aims to fortify inboxes, ensuring they remain free from unwanted communication.

ALSO READ | CERT-In flags critical vulnerabilities in Android OS versions: Check details here

In August, Google Meet introduced a Q&A moderation feature that allows meeting hosts to review and approve questions before sharing them with attendees. The Q&A moderation feature is available for both web and mobile devices which enhances the overall user experience across different platforms. Notably, it does not require admin control, making it accessible and easy for meeting hosts to implement.

To enable the feature, meeting hosts can go to the "Meeting activities" section within the host controls. The feature will be disabled by default, providing flexibility to hosts to enable it based on their specific meeting requirements.

Latest Technology News