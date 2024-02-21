Sony to launch PS5 Pro in 2024, eyeing GTA 6 launch in 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PLAYSTATION 5 PlayStation 5

Sony is reportedly planning to release a Pro version of its PlayStation 5 later this year to further push the sale of its current generation console. Although the company has sold over 50 million units of the PS5 since its launch in November 2020, the sales are going down now and the company is set to miss its PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2023.

According to industry analysts, as told to CNBC, Sony is likely to refresh its PS5 lineup in 2024. The Pro version of the PS5 is expected to come with updated hardware capabilities and is likely to be priced higher than the base variant of the PS5.

According to Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based games consultancy Kantan Games, as told to the publication, “There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024”.

The analyst stated that a PS5 Pro would be released in preparation for the launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. It is expected to be a big hit and give a much-needed boost to the gaming industry. The game will be available on current-gen consoles, but there is no confirmation yet if it will be released on PC. GTA 6 is expected to boost sales of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, making it even more exciting for gamers.

This is not the first time Sony is planning to bring a newer version of its PS5 console. The company launched a lighter and slimmer version of its PS5 console with bigger internal storage and a detachable disc drive in November 2023. The PS5 Slim maintains the original console's processing power, graphical capabilities, and price point, while a PS5 Pro would bring considerable upgrades to the console hardware, likely promising better framerates at higher resolution.

